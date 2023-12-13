F1 News Today: Team director sensationally QUITS as Ricciardo fired WARNING over future

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 05:57

Alpine have announced the departure of their director of racing expansion projects, Davide Brivio.

Ricciardo fired WARNING over potential Red Bull switch

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has questioned whether Daniel Ricciardo has done enough to be considered for a return to his old Red Bull team.

Hamilton overlooked as team chief names TOP THREE F1 drivers

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella did not name Lewis Hamilton or Oscar Piastri in his list of the best three drivers on the Formula 1 grid.

F1 star unveils HILARIOUS helmet design during trip with celebrity DJ

Lando Norris is making the most of his well-earned break from F1, indulging in some leisurely skiing adventures alongside his friend and renowned DJ, Martin Garrix - while also wearing a hilarious unicorn-themed helmet.

Wolff annoyed with Mercedes TRAPPED in 'vicious circle'

Toto Wolff has revealed his alarm at the upturn in car performance for the likes of customers McLaren and Aston Martin in 2023, with his Mercedes team unable to make similar progress.

