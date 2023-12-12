Hamilton overlooked as team chief names TOP THREE F1 drivers

Sam Cook

Tuesday 12 December 2023 20:57

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said that Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso are the best three drivers on the Formula 1 grid.

Verstappen cruised to his third consecutive world title in 2023, obliterating the field and breaking multiple records in a phenomenal season.

One of his main challengers - if you can call him that - throughout the year was the 42-year-old Alonso, particularly in the first half of the season. The two-time world champion looked like the most likely to spring an upset on Red Bull after being rejuvenated by his new Aston Martin team.

However, Stella opted for Norris as his third driver, despite the Brit never having claimed a race victory. This meant no place for the man with 104 race wins and seven world championships, Hamilton.

Max Verstappen cruised to his third world championship title in 2023

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Fernando Alonso is back to his searing best with the Aston Martin team

'Intelligent' Piastri not on the list

The Italian made the comments while talking about his dream team of drivers, if they all were given the same car.

Speaking to DAZN, he said: "Oscar [Piastri] is talented and let me say intelligent. His brain capabilities are very high. He has very interesting characteristics. I would say that he is very calm.

“Lando is already one of the best drivers on the grid. He is very fast, very good in the race, with tyre management.

"When I think about Lando, I think that if the team and I gave him a good car, he would be able to fight for the championship.

Oscar Piastri and Lewis Hamilton did not make it into Andrea Stella's 'best three' F1 drivers list

"When we talk about being the most complete, I definitely think of Fernando Alonso. He basically has no weaknesses. I think this makes him unique. He is not the best in many things, but he is very strong in all of them.

"I think that in Oscar I see his powerful mind. He is definitely like Fernando. He can do mathematical calculations while driving.

"On the other hand, Lando, I think his development as a driver will make him so complete. He reminds me a little of Fernando. My top three drivers with the same cars would be Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso."

