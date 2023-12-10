Ricciardo reacts to retirement questions over 'freak' injury

Chris Deeley

Daniel Ricciardo has denied that he had any thoughts of ending his F1 career when he broke his wrist this season, calling it a freak injury and insisting it never diminished his motivation.

The Australian was just two races into his comeback when he crashed in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, badly breaking a metacarpal bone and missing a number of races as he recovered from surgery to repair it.

The popular Australian's seat was filled by fellow Antipodean Liam Lawson, but only on a temporary basis. Ricciardo returned in Austin for the US Grand Prix after missing five races, and signed a contract to race for AlphaTauri in 2024.

Some had questioned the decision to return to the grid less than a season after he failed to agree a drive for the 2023 season, the first time in a decade he didn't start a season on the grid.

Ricciardo: It's been a roller coaster

"I could see how some people would probably say 'Okay, you've tried to come back, you've now had a crazy little freak injury, maybe you should just quit' - I never saw it like that," Ricciardo told RacingNews365.

"I thought 'Okay, this is a shame, but it's fine' I'm going keep on this path and I'm determined to fight at the front again. So it's been a roller coaster, but I feel really good about it."

He continued, "It's been the strangest of seasons for sure, but I think in a year where I didn't think I would race a lot has happened.

"Even though I've raced, I still haven't raced much. It was just important for me this year to get my answer, to really find out if they truly wanted to keep doing this and just also to get that confidence in myself again."

