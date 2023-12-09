Ricciardo reveals UNEXPECTED Vettel message during tough spell

Shay Rogers

Saturday 9 December 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo has praised Sebastian Vettel for his true friendship throughout one of the toughest spells of his career at McLaren.

The Aussie driver suffered a rough patch in 2021 and 2022, before ultimately deciding to take some time away from the sport.

He returned to action with AlphaTauri this summer and has looked revitalised after spending time with Red Bull honing his craft.

It was a long road to recovery however, and now he has thanked Sebastian Vettel for being there for him in a time of need.

Daniel Ricciardo suffered a tricky two-year spell at McLaren before opting to leave

Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel were team-mates at Red Bull for one season in 2014

Daniel Ricciardo has slowly been finding his form in a quest to return to the front of the F1 grid

READ MORE: Ricciardo reveals how achieving F1 DREAM would affect him 'as a human'

Ricciardo: Checking in as a true friend

“He's picked up the phone multiple times, and just been a friend, and just, like, showing care, just checking in, checking in as a true friend would do,” Ricciardo told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“To have friends like that is so important. But it's also not that common, in terms of the grid.

“We get on with drivers, and you do build friendships, but to have that kind of deeper level of friendship.... some gestures he made, and some of the kindness he showed towards me was, in a way, kind of unexpected.”

Vettel has experience of going through difficult spells in Formula 1, struggling with Ferrari in 2020 before deciding to leave the team - and likely passed some wisdom on to Ricciardo thanks to this.

Now back in Formula 1 full-time and settled in familiar surroundings at AlphaTauri, expect to see some vintage Ricciardo in 2024 again.

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits 'perfect end' to F1 career means LEAVING team