Ricciardo reveals how achieving F1 DREAM would affect him 'as a human'

Cal Gaunt

Friday 8 December 2023 21:57

Daniel Ricciardo has openly acknowledged that his Formula 1 aspirations extend beyond mere participation, harbouring a burning desire to clinch the coveted title of world champion.

Amid the tumultuous chapters of his F1 journey, marked by a contentious exit from Renault and subsequent dismissal by McLaren, Ricciardo found himself back on the grid in the mid-season of 2023.

Stepping into the AlphaTauri cockpit, replacing the accident-prone Nyck De Vries, the Australian sees this opportunity as a pivotal moment in the twilight of his racing career.

Unveiling his dream of a spectacular return to Red Bull in the near future, where he envisions reuniting with Max Verstappen, the 34-year-old's ambitions transcend mere team dynamics.

Daniel Ricciardo is a candidate to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull should the Mexican leave

Daniel Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to rejoin Max Verstappen at Red Bull where he hopes to win his first world title

Ricciardo: I dream of world title

Ricciardo's quest for a world title may well propel him forward, determined to etch his name among the all-time F1 greats - but he also insists whether that happens or not, he will not change as a human being.

“Do I still want to be world champion? Yes," Ricciardo told the Beyond The Grid podcast.

“Has it been a dream of mine since I was a kid? Yes. But it’s not going to change me as a human, therefore it’s not going to change my life, moving forward.”

READ MORE: Aston Martin reveal HUGE Vettel influence in 2023 success