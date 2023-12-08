Ricciardo reveals how achieving F1 DREAM would affect him 'as a human'
Daniel Ricciardo has openly acknowledged that his Formula 1 aspirations extend beyond mere participation, harbouring a burning desire to clinch the coveted title of world champion.
Amid the tumultuous chapters of his F1 journey, marked by a contentious exit from Renault and subsequent dismissal by McLaren, Ricciardo found himself back on the grid in the mid-season of 2023.
Stepping into the AlphaTauri cockpit, replacing the accident-prone Nyck De Vries, the Australian sees this opportunity as a pivotal moment in the twilight of his racing career.
Unveiling his dream of a spectacular return to Red Bull in the near future, where he envisions reuniting with Max Verstappen, the 34-year-old's ambitions transcend mere team dynamics.
Ricciardo: I dream of world title
Ricciardo's quest for a world title may well propel him forward, determined to etch his name among the all-time F1 greats - but he also insists whether that happens or not, he will not change as a human being.
“Do I still want to be world champion? Yes," Ricciardo told the Beyond The Grid podcast.
“Has it been a dream of mine since I was a kid? Yes. But it’s not going to change me as a human, therefore it’s not going to change my life, moving forward.”
