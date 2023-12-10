FIA boss shares support Red Bull RIVALS in 2024

Shay Rogers

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he hopes for the rest of the grid to catch up to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2024.

The Milton Keynes based outfit collected 860 points this season – more than double that of their nearest competitor, Mercedes.

After collecting 21 of the 22 race victories on offer, the rest of the field were left to play catch up this year and will continue to do so across the winter.

It’s unlikely that Red Bull’s advantage will last forever, so expect to see a closer fight towards the front of the pack next season.

Red Bull performed supremely throughout the 2023 season

There is hope that McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari will be able to compete with Red Bull in 2024

Ben Sulayem: More success to everyone

Speaking at the FIA prize gala, the president offered comment on Verstappen’s successes, saying: "So, I will say well done and to more success to everyone, and not just you [Verstappen] to make it more interesting.”

Ben Sulayem has been involved in recent controversy surrounding his heavy involvement with Formula 1 and the subsequent frustration caused by his actions.

Liberty Media have threatened to pull away from the FIA, and not for the first time following previous tensions that were eased just over a year ago.

Mohammmed Ben Sulayem has been the president of the FIA for two years now

Whether or not it happens, Formula 1 needs to focus on delivering on the track if it is to keep fans happy for another season – something the FIA president was aware of when calling for more competition.

