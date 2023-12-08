close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Verstappen SNUBBED as most in-demand F1 drivers revealed

Verstappen SNUBBED as most in-demand F1 drivers revealed

F1 News

Verstappen SNUBBED as most in-demand F1 drivers revealed

Verstappen SNUBBED as most in-demand F1 drivers revealed

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen did not make it into the top five most-recruited drivers in F1 Manager 2023.

The video game, which is designed to give Formula 1 fans a taste of what it's like to be in charge of an F1 team day-to-day, has been out since July and is the second title in the new series.

Now, the game has revealed via its official X page the most in-demand drivers on the grid, with some surprise names booming in popularity among players.

F1 Manager 23 provides gamers with a unique experience
Lando Norris provides the perfect team member for F1 Manager 23 gamers
Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen into the top five for most-recruited drivers in the game

Verstappen beaten by Hamilton and Norris

Lando Norris takes top spot, with his perfect blend of youth and experience providing gamers with a go-to option, while his lack of a race victory so far in his career means he's not as expensive as some other top drivers.

Meanwhile, veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso make it into the top five, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also proving to be popular choices.

This means that there is no spot in the top five for Verstappen, whose three world championship titles and mega-long contract with Red Bull make him a very pricy option in the game.

READ MORE: Schumacher sacked and Minardi going for glory - the CRAZY and insane world of the cult classic F1 Manager game

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x