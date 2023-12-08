Verstappen SNUBBED as most in-demand F1 drivers revealed

Sam Cook

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen did not make it into the top five most-recruited drivers in F1 Manager 2023.

The video game, which is designed to give Formula 1 fans a taste of what it's like to be in charge of an F1 team day-to-day, has been out since July and is the second title in the new series.

Now, the game has revealed via its official X page the most in-demand drivers on the grid, with some surprise names booming in popularity among players.

Verstappen beaten by Hamilton and Norris

Lando Norris takes top spot, with his perfect blend of youth and experience providing gamers with a go-to option, while his lack of a race victory so far in his career means he's not as expensive as some other top drivers.

Meanwhile, veterans Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso make it into the top five, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda also proving to be popular choices.

This means that there is no spot in the top five for Verstappen, whose three world championship titles and mega-long contract with Red Bull make him a very pricy option in the game.

