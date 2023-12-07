F1 star blames SAFETY CAR for failed podium

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 7 December 2023 13:57

Oscar Piastri has claimed that a safety car cost him his maiden Formula 1 podium at the 2023 British Grand Prix.

Silverstone is one of the iconic tracks on the F1 calendar, somewhere where every driver dreams of standing on the podium after the chequered flag.

And for Piastri, that dream so nearly became a reality in his rookie season.

The Australian would end up in fourth, finishing behind eventual race winner Max Verstappen, Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third.

Oscar Piastri came agonisingly close to a podium finish at Silverstone

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton would prevent the Australian from joining Max Verstappen in the top three

A mid-race safety car would scupper his podium chances, with Hamilton taking advantage of a quick pit stop after the McLaren star had previously been called into the pits in the laps beforehand.

Piastri had been comfortable in third, behind Norris, prior to that moment. And reflecting on his rookie season, it is clear that the moment is still fresh in his mind.

Piastri: Safety car cost me Silverstone podium

“I think it has to be the Qatar weekend," he told Speedcafe when asked for his highlight of the 2023 season.

"Taking sprint pole and the sprint win and then following it up the next day with another grand prix podium was fantastic. It was probably the hardest race that I’ve ever driven due to the conditions, but it rounded off a special few days.

“There have been quite a few highlights like taking second in the Spa sprint, narrowly missing out on a podium at Silverstone because of the safety car and my first GP podium at Japan but Qatar just tops it.”

