Chris Deeley

Sunday 9 July 2023 17:41

Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the British Grand Prix this weekend, with the British pair of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton claiming the other two podium places.

Norris actually led off the line after Verstappen's Red Bull bogged down. The Dutchman came back past after a couple of laps, but the young Brit looked comfortable running in second place past the halfway point until Kevin Magnussen's retirement brought out a safety car.

The chasing Ferraris had pitted before the safety car, meaning they lost out to their rivals – including the McLarens – who got a free stop under the safety car.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished ninth and tenth after that poor luck, getting beaten out by both Red Bulls, both Mercedes, both McLarens, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished at Silverstone.

British Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Silverstone is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +3.798s

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +6.783s

4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +7.776s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.206s

6. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +12.882s

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +17.193s

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +17.878s

9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +18.689s

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +19.448s

11. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +23.632s

12. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +25.831s

13. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +26.663s

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +27.483s [including 5 second penalty]

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +29.820s

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - + 31.225s

17. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +33.128s

18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF

20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

