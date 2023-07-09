Hamilton benefits from free pit stop at Silverstone as Magnussen retires in FLAMES

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 9 July 2023 17:02 - Updated: 17:22

Kevin Magnussen’s engine died during the British Grand Prix, leading to a virtual safety care on lap 33 of the race.

The Haas caught fire after stopping stationary on the track, with Magnussen coming over the team radio to say: “Engine died.”

Luckily Magnussen made it out of the car without any injuries, but the incident put an end to his race at Silverstone.

A virtual safety car was quickly enforced, and several cars took the opportunity to pit including Lando Norris, running in P2.

One lap later, a full safety car was brought in in order to remove the car from the track.

Most cars sped into the pitlane, including Lewis Hamilton, with most opting for the soft, fastest tyres.

Hamilton was able to jump into third place after pitting, leaving the top three as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

