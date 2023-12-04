Hamilton issues Red Bull legacy verdict as Ferrari weigh up sensational driver move - GPFans Recap

Dan Davis

Monday 4 December 2023 23:57

Lewis Hamilton has refuted suggestions that he should join Red Bull to win another title, insisting that doing so with Mercedes would be better for his legacy.

Ferrari 'eye up shock Norris move' after Sainz future talk

Ferrari are hesitant to hand Carlos Sainz a big contract extension as the team eyes a long-term driver pairing including Lando Norris, according to Italian reports.

Reports: Leclerc agrees HUGE new Ferrari contract

Charles Leclerc has signed a new five-year contract with Ferrari which would take his deal up until 2029, according to reports.

Controversial former F1 driver tastes success on racing return

Former Haas Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin reigned victorious on his return to racing this weekend, winning in the LMP2 category of the Asian Le Mans Series.

Perez hits out at F1 calendar with drivers and staff 'at the limit'

Sergio Perez has raised concerns over the length of the Formula 1 season after personnel struggled to cope with the demands of travel towards the end of the year.

