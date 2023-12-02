Ricciardo reveals F1 retirement call as 'pain in the a**' claim made after Red Bull tests - GPFans Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that he was grappling with a '50/50' decision on whether he would retire from Formula 1 or not last season.
Perez makes 'pain in the a**' claim after Red Bull F1 tests
Sergio Perez has labelled the end of season Formula 1 testing for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi as a 'pain in the a**'.
Hamilton reveals Verstappen victory nearly caused F1 retirement
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he contemplated retiring before careful consideration forced him to continue.
Brad Pitt F1 film reportedly facing MAJOR $20million issue
The new Formula 1 based film is reportedly facing financial issues after allegedly spending $20 million on creating replica F1 cars, despite having the actual cars available to them at multiple race weekends in 2023.
F1 star sparks 'Barbie and Ken' comparisons in beach post with girlfriend
Liam Lawson has paid tribute to his long-term girlfriend, Charlotte Miller, after a delightful date on a Californian beach, prompting fans to affectionately dub them 'Barbie and Ken.'
