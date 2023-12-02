F1 star sparks 'Barbie and Ken' comparisons in beach post with girlfriend

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 2 December 2023 18:57

Liam Lawson has paid tribute to his long-term girlfriend, Charlotte Miller, after a delightful date on a Californian beach, prompting fans to affectionately dub them 'Barbie and Ken.'

The couple has reportedly been together since 2019, predating Lawson's breakthrough in the pinnacle of motorsport.

Despite his rising profile, Lawson typically keeps his personal life away from social media, and both he and Miller appear to prefer maintaining a level of privacy in their relationship.

After a demanding F1 season, where Lawson garnered praise for his stellar performances with AlphaTauri while standing in for the injured Daniel Ricciardo, the duo retreated to the beach for a little rest and relaxation.

Liam Lawson impressed during his five races with AlphaTauri in 2023

Liam Lawson has been dating Charlotte Miller for a number of years

Beach retreat snaps 'adorable'

Lawson later took to Instagram to express his admiration for Miller, while joking that his home country New Zealand has better beaches than California.

"NZ may have better beaches than Cali but any beach with you is by far the best," Lawson wrote.

And it wasn't long before a flurry of fans took to the comments complimenting the duo.

"The original Barbie and Ken," one fan gushed, while a number of other fans labelled the sweet Instagram post 'adorable'.

Thanks to the somewhat staged photography, some fans believed Lawson and Miller had become engaged - though this does not appear to have been the case.

"That first picture had me thinking this was an engagement post," one wrote.

"Love an engagement shoot," joked another.

