Perez makes 'pain in the a**' claim after Red Bull F1 tests

Anna Malyon

Saturday 2 December 2023 10:57

Sergio Perez has labelled the end of season Formula 1 testing for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi as a 'pain in the a**'.

Securing a second-place finish in the drivers' championship, the Mexican driver played a pivotal role in Red Bull's historic one-two championship accomplishment. However, he trailed 290 points behind his team-mate who clinched the top spot.

Following the conclusion of the season, teams engaged in post-season testing. Perez provided his insights, offering a glimpse into what the upcoming season may hold.

“It's always a pain in the a** to end up doing it, but it's so much learning and so productive as well,” Perez said about post-season testing.

Max Verstappen was hugely dominant over his team-mate

“It’s good and important to put in the time, I think it's been another productive day. And I think especially coming out of a race, everything is really fresh. The circuit was very representative, especially in the afternoon.

“So, plenty of productive testing and good information for next year. All in all, it’s a good way to finish the year.”

Sergio Perez wants 'better balance' to compete with Max Verstappen next season

Perez: 2023 F1 season has been tough

“It's very important to be able to have this sort of day together with the team because we take some homework home that we are able to work on and be productive,” Perez added.

“It's been dominant for Red Bull [this year] but it was quite tough for me. I'm sure we're going to have a great car again next year.

“Hopefully [with] a little bit nicer balance on my side, we can keep this going.”

