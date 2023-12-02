F1 News Today: Verstappen's Red Bull aide QUITS as star driver signs new contract
Max Verstappen's performance coach, Bradley Scanes, has announced that he has left Red Bull after the 2023 F1 season came to an end.
Williams CONFIRM Sargeant for F1 in 2024 with historic move
Williams have announced that Logan Sargeant will be retained at the team in what is the final piece of the jigsaw in F1's 2024 lineup.
Mercedes chief reveals Hamilton's big F1 threat
Mercedes' head of race strategy Rosie Wait has revealed that Lewis Hamilton's car faced two critical instances of potential failure during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, due to structure and brake issues.
F1 star costs team 'quadruple his wages' in car damage
Logan Sargeant cost Williams more than four times his salary in car damages during the 2023 season.
