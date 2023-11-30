Piastri flattered by Hamilton comparisons after F1 rookie season

Matthew Hobkinson

Oscar Piastri has revealed how flattered he is to be compared to Lewis Hamilton in what has been a superb rookie season for the McLaren driver.

Despite falling short of Hamilton's overall modern era rookie points record, Piastri's total of 97 points in the 2023 Formula 1 season is now the highest achieved by a rookie since Alex Albon scored 92 points in 2019 for Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

The 22-year-old has been showered with praise, with some even drawing parallels between Piastri in 2023 and Hamilton's 2007 season with McLaren.

And although insistent that his much-improved MCL60 played a pivotal role in his success this year, the Australian has admitted how proud he is to be mentioned in the same breath as a seven-time world champion.

Piastri flattered by Hamilton comparisons

“It’s nice to have those comparisons definitely," he told Sky Sports.

"I’ve been the first person since Lewis to have a car as competitive as this [in a rookie season], so that definitely helps in some ways, but I feel like it has been a good year.

"I think the thing I’ve been proud of is when I’ve had those opportunities to score podiums and fight at the front, try and fight for pole positions.

"More times than not I feel like I’ve been able to get the most out of the car and out of myself which I don’t think is a small feat."

Piastri finished the season ninth in the drivers' standings, but tasted success in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race, finishing ahead of Max Verstappen to clinch his first victory in F1.

