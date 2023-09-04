Dan McCarthy

Monday 4 September 2023

Oscar Piastri says Lewis Hamilton was at fault for their collision which saw him pit for a new fornt wing late in the race at Monza on Sunday.

The McLaren racer was running in eighth with ten laps to go and on course to pick up points for what would have been the fourth time in five races.

He was being chased down by Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, with the Brit on grippier medium tyres and he made a move coming out of the Curva Grande.

Hamilton leaned too far over to the right-hand side of the track and forced a collision between the pair with both drivers having to utilise the escape road.

While the Mercedes came away from the crash unscathed, Piastri was forced into the pits with front-wing damage and that cost him a points finish, ending the race 12th.

Hamilton was duly lapped with a five-second penalty by the stewards though he did end the race sixth, one place behind his Mercedes colleague George Russell.

Piastri heading into turn one

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, the Australian said Hamilton forced him wide but apologised to him after the race, and the matter is therefore over.

“The one with Lewis, I think he crept over a bit more than he thought," he said. "Stewards gave out their verdict and Lewis apologised, so nothing more I can ask for or do at that point."

Piastri did leave on a high note however saying he believes McLaren will continue to improve, adding that Monza was never likely to be a strong circuit for the Brackley-based team.

He added: “I think for the rest of the races we should be decent. I think we knew we would struggle a little bit here. I don’t think there’s too much point to dwell on it here. Hopefully we’re a bit quicker next time out and for the rest of the season."

