Record breaker Verstappen breaks Ferrari hearts with Monza triumph

Sunday 3 September 2023 16:41 - Updated: 17:24

Max Verstappen denied Ferrari a sensational home triumph after clinching his 10th consecutive race win at the Italian Grand Prix.

Despite Carlos Sainz protecting his lead after a delayed start in Monza, world champion Verstappen imperiously closed the gap before taking the lead.

Using the same searing pace that has propelled him toward a third straight world title, Verstappen then cruised into a staggering advantage at the front.

With the victory all but sealed before the halfway mark of the showpiece, attention turned to the duel for the final two podium spots, with Ferrari fighting fiercely.

After being frustrated by Sainz's dogged display, and his pedal to the metal defending under braking, Perez eventually completed his move to finish second.

Both Sainz and Charles Leclerc locked horns for P3 over the final few laps, though the former beat his team-mate to the chequered flag by a nose.

George Russell came home in fifth while Lewis Hamilton took sixth despite being hit with a five-second penalty after a collision with Oscar Piastri's McLaren.

Alex Albon brought the curtain down on his superb weekend in seventh, while Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas rounded off the top 10.

Rookie Liam Lawson, meanwhile, finished 11th in his second AlphaTauri outing.

Verstappen fended off the two Ferraris before cruising to victory

Sainz's super start

Sainz, shrugging off the early disruption in style, got away superbly from the off and covered Verstappen's charge off on the inside heading into Turn One.

However, with the gap between the two drivers hovering around the one-second mark, Verstappen continued to inch toward the Ferrari's crimson rear wing.

The Red Bull initially looked to move ahead down the outside of the first corner before targeting the inside on the following bend, though Sainz defended valiantly.

Verstappen hit out at Sainz's "naughty" stubbornness over team radio while, conversely, Ferrari praised their racer for his "good move".

Pressure pays off

Sainz had positioned his car expertly in his tussle with the marauding Verstappen, but shortly after a slight error left the door gaping open.

The Spaniard endured a significant lock-up into Turn One and although he squirrelled and recovered, Verstappen's better traction proved the difference.

That allowed the Red Bull to saunter past and disappear over the horizon.

It was then a double delight for the Milton Keynes team on lap 16, with Perez passing Russell up the inside of the first corner and moving into fourth place.

Perez clinched second place after an impressive drive

Squabbling Ferraris

With the gap to Verstappen rapidly becoming untraversable, Sainz retreated to the pits. His 3.3s stop saw him emerge behind Valtteri Bottas in P9.

Verstappen was the next to pit, quickly followed by Leclerc. When the latter returned to the track, Sainz narrowly pipped him to the apex at Turn Two.

Perez was then shod of his old rubber a lap later and found himself delicately positioned behind the two tussling Ferraris, a position from which to attack.

And while the duelling continued further back, Verstappen made easy work of Hamilton to regain the lead of the race and set about rebuilding his advantage.

Podium push

The reigning world champion continued to break further ahead, opening up his gap to six seconds, while Perez looked to challenge Leclerc for P3.

Courtesy of some brave late braking, Leclerc frustrated the Mexican but was finally usurped on the following lap and tumbled out of the podium places.

Perez had dipped a tyre onto the gravel during his first attempt at a pass and would have been relieved at the more straightforward nature of his second move.

With both drivers steaming down the home straight, Perez darted ahead. Sainz was then dispatched, sealing yet another Red Bull 1-2, even on enemy territory.

Sainz endured some nervy moments but took the final podium place

Up in smoke

The second Italian team on the grid had endured a nightmare start to the race.

During the formation lap, Yuki Tsunoda was forced to pull over on the side of the track with an apparent engine failure, accompanied by plumes of smoke.

The start was aborted as a result, reducing the length of the race with another formation lap required. Eventually, a recovery truck scooped up the AlphaTauri.

Ultimately, Lawson was left the sole competitor for the Faenza outfit.

Italian Grand Prix 2023 results

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +6.064s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +11.193s

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +11.377s

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +23.028s (including 5 second penalty)

6. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +42.679s (including 5 second penalty)

7. Alex Albon [Williams] - +45.106s

8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +45.449s

9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +46.294s

10. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:04.056s

11. Liam Lawson [AlphaTauri] - +1:10.638s

12. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1:13.074s (including 5 second penalty)

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:18.557s (including 5 second penalty)

14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:20.164s

15. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:22.510s

16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:27.266s

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1 lap

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF

20. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - DNS

