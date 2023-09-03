Sainz sets NEW F1 record for 2023 amid battle with Verstappen

Joe Ellis

Sunday 3 September 2023 15:55 - Updated: 16:03

Carlos Sainz led 13 laps of the Italian GP and set a new 2023 F1 record in the process.

No non-Red Bull driver has led more laps this season to show just how dominant the world champions have been.

Sainz soon lost his lead as Max Verstappen forced a mistake from the Spaniard and made a move into the second chicane.

A sad reality

It's just typical of Red Bull and Verstappen that the move was going to happen eventually.

It was almost as if the Dutchman was just playing with the Scuderia to make the home Tifosi fans happy for a little bit.

The fact that 13 laps is the most led by a non-Red Bull driver this far into the season really shows how incredible this RB19 car is.

Either that or everyone else has built a dog of a car and doesn't know how to fix it.

