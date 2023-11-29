F1 News Today: Horner questioned over 'secret' reports as Red Bull BEATEN in pre-2024 testing
F1 News
F1 News Today: Horner questioned over 'secret' reports as Red Bull BEATEN in pre-2024 testing
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's apparent talks with Red Bull, telling viewers not to trust Christian Horner with secrets.
➡️ READ MORE
Surprise team tops timesheets in Abu Dhabi post-season testing
Alpine's Esteban Ocon was the fastest driver on the track during post-season testing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell hits out at Mercedes W14 in 'worst season' claim
Mercedes driver George Russell outlined his frustration at 'one of the worst seasons' of his career after his rollercoaster year ended in Abu Dhabi.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton slammed by F1 rival for Abu Dhabi incident
Pierre Gasly was left 'surprised' by Lewis Hamilton after an incident between the pair ruined his race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Red Bull man set for talks over 2024 future
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that his short-term future in Formula 1 may not be a foregone conclusion.
➡️ READ MORE