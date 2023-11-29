F1 News Today: Horner questioned over 'secret' reports as Red Bull BEATEN in pre-2024 testing

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 29 November 2023 05:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's apparent talks with Red Bull, telling viewers not to trust Christian Horner with secrets.

➡️ READ MORE

Surprise team tops timesheets in Abu Dhabi post-season testing

Alpine's Esteban Ocon was the fastest driver on the track during post-season testing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell hits out at Mercedes W14 in 'worst season' claim

Mercedes driver George Russell outlined his frustration at 'one of the worst seasons' of his career after his rollercoaster year ended in Abu Dhabi.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton slammed by F1 rival for Abu Dhabi incident

Pierre Gasly was left 'surprised' by Lewis Hamilton after an incident between the pair ruined his race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull man set for talks over 2024 future

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that his short-term future in Formula 1 may not be a foregone conclusion.

➡️ READ MORE