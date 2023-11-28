Red Bull man set for talks over 2024 future

Sam Cook

Tuesday 28 November 2023 21:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has suggested that his short-term future in Formula 1 may not be a foregone conclusion.

The 80-year-old is understood to be under contract until the end of 2024 but, after a long and gruelling season, that could be in some doubt.

His team have just come off the back of a record-breaking year, with Max Verstappen claiming 19 race victories on his way to a third consecutive title.

Marko has been a significant part of the Milton Keynes-based outfit's success since their inception in the sport back in 2005, and started working with the brand back in 1999.

Helmut Marko has played a crucial part in Red Bull and Max Verstappen's success

The senior advisor and Christian Horner have been working together at the Red Bull team since 2005

Max Verstappen has now won three consecutive world championships

Marko's F1 future

Despite this, Marko has said that he will be holding discussions with Red Bull about his future in the team going forward.

"After the season there will be a general discussion about what I do," he revealed in an interview with oe24.

"It's common for people to discuss what's going to happen in the future after a season, that's how it's always been.

"I have the strength to do that [carry on]. In Las Vegas, I was in surprisingly good shape and better than most."

Las Vegas, of course, included a practice session which didn't finish until around 4am local time due to a number of delays to the day's running.

