Hamilton slammed by F1 rival for Abu Dhabi incident

Tuesday 28 November 2023

Pierre Gasly was left 'surprised' by Lewis Hamilton after an incident between the pair ruined his race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was caught out after Gasly locked up going into turn six at the Yas Marina Circuit while the pair were battling for 10th, and ended up going into the back of the Alpine.

Hamilton's front wing looked to suffer some damage but his car was largely unaffected. Unfortunately for Gasly, his machine was badly damaged, and the Alpine driver could only finish down in 13th.

Now, Gasly has given his thoughts on the incident, suggesting that Hamilton, who eventually managed to finish ninth and help his Mercedes team secure second in the constructors' championship, was largely to blame.

Pierre Gasly was not happy with Lewis Hamilton after a collision at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's race was largely unaffected following the collision

The seven-time world champion only managed to finish in ninth in the season finale

No penalty for Hamilton

"It wasn't my day," Gasly told media after the race.

"I think most of the damage was done when Lewis just came at the back of my car and just destroyed the whole diffuser at the back of it.

"I braked late. I was surprised that he went even, I think he would have gone straight if I wasn't there.

"I started to have a bit of front graining, I locked up a bit but still made the corner. And I think he just missed the braking point and then basically ran at the back of my car.

"It was quite an impact. It was enough to just break and lose some part of the diffuser. So not great."

Although Hamilton was investigated for the incident, the stewards decided not to penalise him, a move which Gasly believes was slightly unjust.

"I mean it's harsh, because on one side it makes me lose 15, 20 seconds of race time. Nothing of my control," he added.

