F1 star reveals ill-timed Abu Dhabi GP helmet

Thursday 23 November 2023 08:27

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly has unveiled an exclusive helmet design for the Abu Grand Prix in collaboration with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

The announcement comes less than a day after Binance's former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, resigned after he pleaded guilty to money laundering charges.

"I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself", said CZ in a post on X.

Speaking in a video on X, Gasly explained why he chose the helmet design.

"I've chosen this because it sort of keeps a bit of my identity from the original design that I have on the sides of my current helmet," Gasly explained.

Gasly: 'I've gone out of my comfort zone'

Departing from his customary design, Gasly opted for a Binance-inspired gold and black with bold pink elements.

"I've gone out of my comfort zone, but I think it's an amazing combination with the colour. Golden, black. I love this mix," he added.

The helmet features intricate details, including Arabic signs in recognition of the race's location in Abu Dhabi, Gasly's race number, and his personal logo.

The driver expressed his excitement about racing with this unique design, thanking everyone who contributed to the creation of the helmet.

F1 will be gearing up for its season finale in the UAE as the teams swarm to the Middle East for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

