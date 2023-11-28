Russell calls out F1 legend as Alonso SLAMS FIA and Perez reveals 'new opportunity' – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 28 November 2023 00:27

George Russell revealed that he’d been snubbed by Martin Brundle’s pre-race grid walk all season until the pair crossed paths in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso slams FIA for ruining 'best' aspect of F1

Fernando Alonso wants to see a change to the way the FIA govern the sport when it comes to qualifying.

Under-pressure Perez sets BOLD target for 2024

Sergio Perez has admitted that he must improve his pace if he is to challenge for the championship next season alongside Max Verstappen.

McLaren F1 chief admits Mercedes deal was 'no-brainer'

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has given his thoughts on the team's renewed engine partnership with Mercedes, revealing that the deal was never in any doubt.

Norris begs FIA to reverse 'TERRIBLE' F1 rule change

Lando Norris has slammed new Formula 1 qualifying rules which stopped drivers from overtaking at the pit exit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, begging the rulemakers to revert to the original set of regulations.

