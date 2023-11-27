Schumacher makes driver 'pressure' claim as Red Bull PENALISED in Abu Dhabi – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 27 November 2023 00:27

Heading into the final race of the season, Logan Sargeant’s future in Formula 1 is uncertain, as the American rookie who is not confirmed for 2024.

Perez hit with penalty after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix collision

Sergio Perez was handed a five second penalty by the stewards after an incident with Lando Norris at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Russell accused of holding back by rival F1 boss

After topping the timesheets in FP1 and FP3, George Russell had been expected to produce an impressive qualifying performance for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ricciardo takes aim at Sainz with F1 'culprit' claim

Daniel Ricciardo has fired back at Carlos Sainz after the Spaniard’s recent run of complaints over impeding.

Verstappen ordered to APOLOGISE after securing Abu Dhabi pole

Max Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase called on the Dutchman to apologise after securing pole position, following the three-time world champion’s criticism of the RB19.

