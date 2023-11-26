Edward Hardy

Sunday 26 November 2023 12:27

Max Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase called on the Dutchman to apologise after securing pole position, following the three-time world champion’s criticism of the RB19.

“I reckon you owe this ****box an apology” in deference to his driver’s less than complimentary comments about the car,” Lambiase said over the radio, as Verstappen secured P1 for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“Sometimes you can make it better you know. I think that’s what we did so well done. Great job,” Verstappen responded.

Verstappen has been known to complain about the setup of his car during practice sessions, as he seeks to maximise performance to keep his dominant run alive.

Max Verstappen will be hoping to end the season on the top step of the podium.

READ MORE: F1 champion makes alarming Mercedes prediction for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Dutch driver’s complaints had been so strong that Helmut Marko bet Red Bull team principal Christian Horner €500 that Verstappen wouldn’t secure pole position.

The interactions between Lambiase and Verstappen have amused fans throughout the season.

The amusing interaction between the pair was explained by Ted Kravitz in his post-qualifying notebook on Sky Sports.

“Did Max Verstappen finish FP3 and call the all-conquering Red Bull RB19, a you know what box? He must have done, because then that was why GP, his engineer, his long-suffering engineer, said to him ‘right Max, I think you owe this car an apology, not such a bleep box now is it?’” Kravitz told viewers.

Verstappen’s pole position for the season finale caps off an impressive season where the Dutchman has broken a string of records thanks to the standout race pace of the RB19.

In 2023 alone, Verstappen set a new record for the most number of wins in a single season, the most number of podiums in a single season, the most points scored in a single season and the most consecutive wins in a single season.

Red Bull will also be celebrating on Sunday, as the Verstappen and Sergio Perez helped the team achieve their own first this year, securing P1 and P2 in the drivers’ standings, as well as the constructors’ title.

READ MORE: F1 team announces new driver pairing for after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix