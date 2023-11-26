F1 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 26 November 2023 11:57 - Updated: 12:04

Max Verstappen will start the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on pole position at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday for lights out one final time in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Charles Leclerc leads the charge for Ferrari in their battle with Mercedes for P2 in the constructors' standings, with the Monegasque driver lining up alongside Verstappen on the front row.

George Russell appears to be Mercedes' best chance of countering that threat, with the 25-year-old splitting the McLarens of Oscar Piastri in third and Lando Norris in fifth.

A best ever qualifying result for Yuki Tsunoda sees him start P6, one place ahead of two-time world champion and F1 veteran Fernando Alonso.

Sergio Perez's lap-time deletions in qualifying proved costly for the Mexican as he languishes back in P9, one place behind Nico Hulkenberg, while Pierre Gasly rounds off the top 10.

There is plenty of work to do for Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, who find themselves way down in 11th and 16th respectively.

For one last time in 2023, your full starting grid is as follows!

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

3. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

4. George Russell [Mercedes]

5. Lando Norris [McLaren]

6. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

11. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Alex Albon [Williams]

15. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]

16. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

19. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

