F1 News Today: Ricciardo pays tribute as F1 team make exit while Mercedes and Ferrari see FIA punishment
Daniel Ricciardo has paid a heartwarming tribute to his AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost ahead of his final race weekend in the sport.
F1 team announces departure with leaving message
Alfa Romeo has waved goodbye to F1 ahead of its final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.
Mercedes and Ferrari given punishment by stewards at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur were summoned to appear before the stewards at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen makes stunning Hamilton team-mate claim
Max Verstappen has claimed he would not shy away from having Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate at Red Bull.
F1 world champion highlights major 'PROBLEM' facing Hamilton
Nico Rosberg has highlighted the 'problem' faced by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes as they aim to outperform Max Verstappen and Red Bull in their quest for more silverware next season.
