Verstappen makes stunning Hamilton team-mate claim

Max Verstappen has claimed he would not shy away from having Lewis Hamilton as a team-mate at Red Bull.

It was revealed on Wednesday by team principal Christian Horner that a representative of Hamilton had approached him about the seat next to the Dutchman, before the seven-time world champion signed a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2025.

Hamilton himself has denied that Horner approached him about a potential switch from Mercedes and the current world champion was also quick to address the rumours.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 at the press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen said: “What would it add?

“I don’t know. It’s not happening, so there’s no point to make up stories. It’s not happening.”

The 26-year-old added: "I wouldn't mind it, it doesn't matter, anyone [points to other drivers].

"I don't want to put it particularly on Lewis. There are so many great drivers as well."

Hamilton: Ferrari rumoured to have held talks

Horner also claimed that Hamilton had held discussions with Ferrari when his contract was set to run out at the end of the year.

Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and went on to win six of his seven titles in the next eight seasons – 2013 going to Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel and 2016 to his then Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg – in one of the most dominant runs in the sport’s history.

After narrowly missing out on a record eighth championship in 2021 to Verstappen, the 38-year-old has watched the Dutchman make it three consecutive titles and break numerous records.

Hamilton signed a new deal with Mercedes in August and has insisted that he wants to finish his racing career with his current employers.

Verstappen’s team-mate, Sergio Perez, has been under immense pressure throughout the season to keep his seat for 2024, with him consistently struggling to get the best out of his RB19 compared to the Dutchman, who has claimed 18 victories this season.

But after confirming second place in the drivers’ championship for the team with a third-place finish in Las Vegas, it’s looking increasing likely that Red Bull’s line-up will remain as it is for next year.

