Jay Winter

Thursday 23 November 2023 22:57

Red Bull Racing's Chief Technology Officer, Adrian Newey, has revealed a lingering regret: not having the chance to work more closely with the two-time Formula 1 World Champion, Fernando Alonso.

Newey, F1's design maestro, has sculpted championship-winning cars for Williams and McLaren and Red Bull. At Williams, his innovations secured numerous constructors' and drivers' titles.

Transitioning to McLaren, Newey's design brilliance continued with Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. His Red Bull tenure saw the team clinch four consecutive constructors' championships from 2010 to 2013.

Newey's latest creation, the RB-19 is statistically the most dominant car F1 has ever seen. Guided by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Red Bull secured their first ever one-two finish in the drivers' standings and sealed their sixth constructors championship.

READ MORE: Why Adrian Newey is the BEST and WORST thing to happen to F1

Alain Prost (left) with Adrian Newey at Williams

Adrian Newey studying Carlos Sainz's Ferrari F1-75

Newey's impact on aerodynamics and car design has cemented his status as a transformative force in F1, leaving an enduring legacy.

Reflecting on his illustrious career so far in an interview with BBC Sport, Newey reminisced about missed opportunities and "regrets" from his time in F1.

"Well, clearly first and foremost to have had a longer relationship with Ayrton [Senna]," said the Brit.

Newey: I have tremendous respect for Alonso

Adrian Newey has been a part of Red Bull since 2006

However, it's the mention of Alonso that carries a distinctive note of remorse.

"Fernando is one I have always... That's a regret that never happened because I have tremendous respect for Fernando," Newey admitted.

Although the 64-year-old is saddened about missing out on the opportunity to work with Fernando Alonso, Newey says he doesn't like to dwell in the past.

"The truth is, first of all, I try to live in the present and the future and not the past," he continued.

"Regrets? No. I just feel tremendously lucky to have had the opportunities I've had and to have worked with the people I have done and met the people I have done."

A wild rumour in the F1 paddock suggested that Alonso could've been on the move to partner with Verstappen at Red Bull, however, the Spaniard swiftly denied the switch.

READ MORE: F1 expert shares HUGE update on Alonso to Red Bull rumours