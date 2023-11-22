F1 News Today: Axed driver finds new team as Hamilton issues F1 calendar plea amid 'f****d' Vegas claim

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 22 November 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has voiced the opinion that there is no need for more races in America, revealing that he has actively been pushing for a race weekend in Africa.

Axed F1 driver De Vries joins new team

Nyck de Vries is set to return to the World Endurance Championship in 2024, driving for Toyota Gazoo Racing’s #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

Horner calls for F1 schedule change in 'f***ed' Las Vegas claim

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has called for Formula 1 to reform their future schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after claiming its inaugural running was "brutal" for the teams.

F1 champion makes alarming Mercedes prediction for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button fears for Mercedes ahead of their constructors’ showdown with Ferrari as they prepare to battle it out for second place in the season finale at Abu Dhabi.

Brundle issues F1 rule change plea after controversial penalty

Martin Brundle has called for changes to the regulations in Formula 1 following the events of the Las Vegas Grand Prix that saw Carlis Sainz hit with a controversial penalty.

