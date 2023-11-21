Verstappen cautioned over F1 owner fury as Ricciardo details AlphaTauri embarrassment - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen cautioned over F1 owner fury as Ricciardo details AlphaTauri embarrassment - GPFans F1 Recap
Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard has warned Max Verstappen that his recent criticism of the Las Vegas Grand Prix will have angered the sport’s owners.
➡️ READ MORE
Ricciardo opens up on F1 humiliation at AlphaTauri
Daniel Ricciardo has admitted that AlphaTauri had humiliating pace compared to that of their Formula 1 rivals at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Button takes thinly-veiled swipe at former F1 team
2009 Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button told fans at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that he couldn't remember the name of the 'orange coloured' team, in a tongue-in-cheek response to a social media snub by McLaren.
➡️ READ MORE
'Fastest in the world' delivers verdict on top F1 drivers
If there is one person in the world who knows a thing or two about pace, it's Usain Bolt. And while attending the Las Vegas Grand Prix, he declared that although he was a big fan of Lewis Hamilton, he also admired the domination from Max Verstappen this season.
➡️ READ MORE
Alonso issues brutal assessment of Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit
Fernando Alonso has claimed that the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit was not built for modern for Formula 1 cars.
➡️ READ MORE