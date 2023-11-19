Verstappen makes huge admission as Norris predicts Las Vegas grid penalty – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Sunday 19 November 2023 00:27

Max Verstappen believes that Red Bull got the most of their car during qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix despite only finishing in third place – tacitly admitting that the pair of Ferraris were faster on raw pace.

Norris predicts grid penalty for Red Bull driver ahead of Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris has predicted a grid penalty for Sergio Perez for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, due to the Red Bull driver impeding him during qualifying – although it appears that the Mexican driver wasn't even investigated by stewards.

Ricciardo questions SAFETY of F1 street circuits

AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo has questioned whether the right amount of due diligence is done ahead of grand prix weekends at street circuits.

Red Bull write F1 rivals off with incredible Las Vegas GP snub

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has said that he believes Red Bull don't feel particularly threatened by Mercedes this weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Stroll hit with grid penalty for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lance Stroll has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

