F1 News Today: Horner takes aim at F1 rival as Hamilton record under threat from Verstappen

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 11 November 2023 05:57

Christian Horner has said that in order for Ferrari to break their world championship drought, they should prioritise being a formidable racing team rather than solely an Italian one.

Verstappen eyes Hamilton F1 record at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has the chance to equal Lewis Hamilton's record number of pole positions in a single Formula 1 season at the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Mercedes chief issues 'alarm bells' claim after Russell retirement

Mercedes' head of trackside performance, Riccardo Musconi, has admitted that 'alarm bells' rang during the sprint race in Brazil ahead of George Russell's eventual retirement.

Alonso admits ‘aggressive’ Perez battle more difficult than expected

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has praised Sergio Perez for his 'clean but aggressive' approach to their podium fight in the closing laps of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Rory McIlroy hails F1 over unique thrill no other sport can match

Rory McIlroy has stated that the start of a Formula 1 race sets it apart as one of the best pieces of sporting entertainment in the world.

F1 team to scrap 2023 design after tough season

A Formula 1 team have announced that it will abandon its current concept and build a 'completely new car' for the 2024 season.

