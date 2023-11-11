F1 pundit links Elliott with RIVAL 'deal' which could determine Schumacher future

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 11 November 2023 12:21 - Updated: 12:22

A top F1 pundit sees former Mercedes technical chief Mike Elliott potentially joining Alpine, which could play a pivotal role in Mick Schumacher's future.

Franck Montagny, analyst for French broadcaster Canal+, spoke about the future of the Mercedes reserve driver and the recently-departed technical director during the broadcast for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Schumacher remains in his role as test driver for Mercedes but boss Toto Wolff is understood to be keen on getting him in a competitive race seat for next season, even if not in F1, while Elliott recently departed Mercedes in a shock move after a dozen years with the Brackley-based outfit.

Who will Schumacher be racing for next season?

Mick Schumacher has not raced in F1 since leaving Haas at the end of last season

With most seats now all but locked in for next season, a chance for Schumacher to return to the F1 grid may not happen immediately, but Montagny – who raced seven times in F1 for Super Aguri in the 2006 season – reckons he could switch to racing in the World Endurance Championship.

"We know that Wolff is very, very keen to put Schumacher in a car, we know that he could potentially race in WEC for Alpine, and they're in the middle of recruiting at Alpine," explained Montagny.

And Elliott could perhaps be joining him in making the move, believes the Frenchman.

"I've got a feeling that there's going to be a little deal between the two teams. I'd hazard a little guess, so I'd bet a little money on the arrival of Elliott at Alpine with Schumacher."

