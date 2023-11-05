F1 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
F1 News
F1 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix on pole after surging to the front of the grid despite a storm bringing an early halt to qualifying.
The recently crowned world champion timed his Q3 lap to perfection and set the fastest time before torrential rain drenched the circuit at Interlagos.
He will be joined on the front row by Charles Leclerc, with Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso lining up in third and fourth respectively.
Lewis Hamilton is fifth but team-mate George Russell was one of three drivers to be hit with a two-place grid penalty for ignoring the race director's instructions.
READ MORE: Verstappen snatches pole as STORMS bring total chaos in Brazilian GP Qualifying
As a result, Lando Norris is sixth, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Russell.
Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were also meted out similar punishments.
Your full starting grid is as follows!
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
3. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
6. Lando Norris [McLaren]
7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - penalty
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Alex Albon [Williams]
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - penalty
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - penalty
16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]
17. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]
19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]
READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel