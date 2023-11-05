F1 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Dan Davis

Sunday 5 November 2023 15:57 - Updated: 16:21

Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix on pole after surging to the front of the grid despite a storm bringing an early halt to qualifying.

The recently crowned world champion timed his Q3 lap to perfection and set the fastest time before torrential rain drenched the circuit at Interlagos.

He will be joined on the front row by Charles Leclerc, with Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso lining up in third and fourth respectively.

Lewis Hamilton is fifth but team-mate George Russell was one of three drivers to be hit with a two-place grid penalty for ignoring the race director's instructions.

READ MORE: Verstappen snatches pole as STORMS bring total chaos in Brazilian GP Qualifying

As a result, Lando Norris is sixth, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Russell.

Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly were also meted out similar punishments.

Max Verstappen will start the Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position

Charles Leclerc will join Max Verstappen on the front row at Interlagos

Aston Martin duo Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso are third and fourth respectively

Your full starting grid is as follows!

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

3. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

4. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

6. Lando Norris [McLaren]

7. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - penalty

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Alex Albon [Williams]

14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - penalty

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - penalty

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

17. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

20. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

The final starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel