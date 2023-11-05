F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
Formula 1 concludes its time in Sao Paulo on Sunday with the main event itself after an action-packed Saturday sprint.
The starting grid for today's race was determined during Friday's qualifying session, with Saturday's sprint events having no influence on race day.
Max Verstappen will start the race on pole after topping the timesheet in a chaotic Q3, while Aston Martin will be hoping for an unlikely podium with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso locking out the second row.
Charles Leclerc starts second while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell line up in fifth and eighth respectively, after the latter was handed a two-place grid penalty for impeding in the pit lane on Friday.
Lando Norris in sixth is followed by Carlos Sainz, with an under-pressure Sergio Perez in ninth and Oscar Piastri rounding out the top 10.
Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event at Interlagos.
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - November 5th, 2023
Local time: 2pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 5pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 6pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 12pm Sunday
United States (Central Time): 11am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 9am Sunday
South Africa: 7pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Monday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Interlagos. Please check local listings.
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
