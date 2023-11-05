F1 Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 5 November 2023 11:57

Formula 1 concludes its time in Sao Paulo on Sunday with the main event itself after an action-packed Saturday sprint.

The starting grid for today's race was determined during Friday's qualifying session, with Saturday's sprint events having no influence on race day.

Max Verstappen will start the race on pole after topping the timesheet in a chaotic Q3, while Aston Martin will be hoping for an unlikely podium with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso locking out the second row.

READ MORE: F1 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - storms threaten Sao Paulo weekend

Charles Leclerc starts second while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell line up in fifth and eighth respectively, after the latter was handed a two-place grid penalty for impeding in the pit lane on Friday.

Lando Norris in sixth is followed by Carlos Sainz, with an under-pressure Sergio Perez in ninth and Oscar Piastri rounding out the top 10.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the main event at Interlagos.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - November 5th, 2023

Local time: 2pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 5pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 6pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 12pm Sunday

United States (Central Time): 11am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 9am Sunday

South Africa: 7pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 4am Monday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix live on TV

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Interlagos. Please check local listings.

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 teams discussing possible rule change after Hamilton disqualification