F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 times as Alonso OUT in SQ2

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 4 November 2023 15:55 - Updated: 15:55

Fernando Alonso was unable to set a lap time following his crash with Esteban Ocon in SQ1, while Lando Norris surged to the top of the timesheet in the second session.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen completed the top three in SQ2. Carlos Sainz had gone fastest in SQ1 but was unable to replicate that by finishing 7th. Lewis Hamilton was one place ahead in 6th.

SQ1 was red-flagged after a huge Esteban Ocon crash which eventually saw both drivers out.

Ocon made contact with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and appeared to place the blame firmly on the Spaniard for the incident in an angry radio message after the crash.

Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg were eliminated in SQ2 along with Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas. Alonso did not get on the track for the second session as Aston Martin worked to repair his car.

Ocon, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant were the five eliminated from the first session.

F1 Sprint Shootout Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2023

ELIMINATED IN SQ2

11. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

15. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

ELIMINATED IN SQ1

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

18. Zhou Guanyu (AlphaTauri)

19. Alex Albon (Williams)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

How do F1 sprint shootouts work?

The 30-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to the afternoon's short race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

