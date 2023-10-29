F1 News Today: Ricciardo hat sparks Red Bull return intrigue as F1 driver SLAMMED by engineer with epic putdown

Shay Rogers

Sunday 29 October 2023 04:57

American company New Era have sparked conversation after posting a Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull hat on their site, which sold out within a matter of days.

Hamilton insists ‘RIDICULOUS’ F1 disqualification ‘tainted amazing weekend’

Lewis Hamilton was frustrated with the FIA's decision to disqualify him, as he believes that other teams would have failed the tests too in the event that everyone was scrutineered.

F1 driver hit with EPIC putdown by legendary race engineer

Legendary F1 engineer Mark Slade produced a savage comeback for Kevin Magnussen during FP3 for the Mexican Grand Prix, as things got heated down at Haas.

Perez reveals F1 dream BIGGER than becoming champion

Sergio Perez doubles down on the importance of this weekend, as he dreams of the chance to win a home race, and why it would be better than winning a world championship.

Stroll causes chaos as F1 rival rages at him ruining flying lap

Lance Stroll gets in the way of Carlos Sainz during FP3, prompting chaos as the Ferrari driver spins - demanding that the Canadian receive a penalty for his actions.

