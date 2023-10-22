F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the United States Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Sunday 22 October 2023 23:14

Max Verstappen and Red Bull extended their already-insurmountable leads in the drivers' and constructors' championships respectively at the United States Grand Prix.

There were a couple of notable point swings further down the order though, with Lewis Hamilton's second place in the race bringing him within 20 points of Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly leapfrogging Lance Stroll into the top 10.

The constructors' championship got shaken up too, with the season's fast starters Aston Martin dropping down into fifth place – with the resurgent McLaren squad passing them thanks to Lando Norris' podium finish.

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 466 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 238

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 219

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 183

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 168

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 159

7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 156

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 139

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 83

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 52

11. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 49

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 44

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 23

14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 10

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 5

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

19. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

20. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

21. Nyck De Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 0



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Qatar Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 704

2. Mercedes | 358

3. Ferrari | 327

4. McLaren | 239

5. Aston Martin | 232

6. Alpine | 96

7. Williams | 23

8. Alfa Romeo | 16

9. Haas | 12

10. AlphaTauri | 7

