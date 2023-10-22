F1 2023 United States Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 22 October 2023 18:57 - Updated: 19:09

Charles Leclerc will start the United States Grand Prix on pole position after the Monegasque driver claimed pole during Friday's thrilling qualifying.

The 26-year-old has a British duo for company at lights out, with Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton lining up in second and third respectively.

Carlos Sainz starts in fourth, with George Russell rounding off the top five. The Mercedes star was hit with two penalties during Saturday's sprint activities, neither of which will have an impact for Sunday's race.

Max Verstappen finds himself starting from P6 after the Dutchman saw his pole-worthy lap time deleted for exceeding track limits.

Four cars find themselves starting from the pit lane in Austin, with both Haas and Aston Martin drivers undergoing last-minute set-up changes.

Your full starting grid is as follows!

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren]

3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. George Russell [Mercedes]

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

8. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

11. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

12. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

14. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]

15. Alex Albon [Williams]

16. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

Starting from pit lane:

Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

The final starting grid for the US Grand Prix

