Hamilton SNUBBED as FIA questioned over treatment of Mercedes star amid embarrassing Ricciardo moment - GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 19 October 2023 23:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has picked Ayrton Senna over Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton as his Formula 1 idol, stating that the Brazilian is 'McLaren's most famous racing driver'.

Sky Sports F1 pundit questions FIA over Hamilton treatment

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Karun Chandhok has questioned the FIA's decision to revisit Lewis Hamilton's Qatar Grand Prix infraction due to his role model status.

Embarrassing Ricciardo error revealed ahead of US Grand Prix weekend

Daniel Ricciardo faced a disappointing return to Formula 1 at the United States Grand Prix, after he was greeted with an incorrect spelling of his surname above his AlphaTauri garage at the Circuit of the Americas.

Schumacher completes shock test with F1 RIVALS

Mercedes' reserve driver Mick Schumacher has completed a test with the Alpine endurance team, as he looks reinvigorate his racing career.

Stroll replacement rumours SWIRL after F1 poster mishap

Aston Martin’s commitment to Lance Stroll seemingly came into question after an embarrassing error from the United States Grand Prix organisers saw reserve driver Felipe Drugovich included on an F1 poster instead of the Canadian.

