McLaren boss SNUBS Hamilton in F1 GOAT debate

Sam Cook

Thursday 19 October 2023 12:57

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has picked Ayrton Senna over Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton as his Formula 1 idol, stating that the Brazilian is 'McLaren's most famous racing driver'.

The greatest of all time (GOAT) debate is often dominated by talk of Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher, who are both tied as the most successful drivers in F1 history.

Max Verstappen recently entered the realm of the discussion by claiming a third world championship title in what has been a record-breaking season for the dominant Dutchman.

Now, Brown has shared his thoughts on the highly-contentious issue, in a YouTube video where McLaren fans asked him questions about a variety of topics.

Hamilton not the F1 GOAT?

In the video, Brown revealed his all-time F1 idol, as well as taking a thinly-veiled swipe at seven-time world champion Hamilton, who also raced with the McLaren team between 2007-2012.

Ayrton raced with McLaren for six seasons, winning three championships

Mika Hakkinen won two world championships with McLaren, in 1998 and 1999

Zak Brown's current young driver pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri may one day jump into contention for being mentioned in the GOAT debate

Hamilton has the most race wins, most pole positions and joint-most world championship titles in the history of the sport.

Yet the American still insisted that Senna, not Hamilton, was the most famous driver the team had produced.

"It's gotta be Ayrton Senna," Brown told McLaren's official YouTube channel.

"Three-time world champion, in my opinion McLaren's most famous racing driver. He was awesome, never met him but wish I would have.

"A close runner-up would be Mika Hakkinen, two-time world champion at McLaren, and Mario Andretti because he's won Indy and Formula 1."

