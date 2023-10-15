Vettel provides return update as Hamilton plans for the future and Norris is told to quit McLaren - GPFans F1 recap

Dan Davis

Sunday 15 October 2023 23:57

Sebastian Vettel has played down rumours he may return to Formula 1, insisting he did not retire from the sport simply to change his mind a year later.

Hamilton prepares for life after F1 retirement alongside Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his admiration for Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and credited him with enabling his growth as a businessman.

Norris told to 'push' for McLaren exit with shock move to rival team

Former F1 team manager Peter Windsor has suggested that Lando Norris should 'push' to leave McLaren and consider a potential move to Audi in 2026.

FIA to 'revisit' Hamilton incident over concerns of F1 star's influence

The FIA are set to launch a review following Lewis Hamilton's punishment for crossing the track mid-race during the Qatar Grand Prix.

Aston Martin F1 boss makes surprise Stroll statement after tantrum

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes Formula 1 drivers should be given "more respect" after Lance Stroll's outburst in Qatar.

Two F1 teams set to change their names for 2024

Both AlphaTauri and Aston Martin are set to undergo name changes ahead of the 2024 season, with one switch expected to be more dramatic than the other.

