Hamilton calls for F1 change as Marko points out Wolff MISTAKE and major retirement claim made – GPFans F1 Recap

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 14 October 2023 23:57

Lewis Hamilton has reiterated the need to make Formula 1 a more diverse space, suggesting that change needs to come "from the top down".

Marko reveals Wolff's major F1 management mistake

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shed light on a crucial chapter in Formula 1 history, when Mercedes boss Toto Wolff initially doubted the extraordinary talents of a young Max Verstappen.

F1 star makes major retirement claim

Esteban Ocon has insisted that you would have to 'kill' him before he retired from a Formula 1 race.

Aston Martin 'working' on response to major Alonso problem

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has confirmed that work has begun on a response to Fernando Alonso's complaints over his 'burning' seat during the Qatar Grand Prix.

McLaren boss reveals Norris discomfort amid Piastri challenge

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has talked of the 'discomfort' that Lando Norris has been feeling following the exceptional form of Oscar Piastri, something that he claims will only benefit the British driver.

Williams chief claims Lawson 'deserves' F1 seat amid Sargeant pressure

Williams team principal James Vowles has stated that Liam Lawson is 'absolutely deserving' of a seat on the Formula 1 grid.

