Jay Winter

Saturday 14 October 2023 08:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shed light on a crucial chapter in Formula 1 history, when Mercedes boss Toto Wolff initially doubted the extraordinary talents of a young Max Verstappen.

In a recent interview, Marko claimed that Verstappen's talent 'was not apparent' to the Mercedes CEO, who opted to represent Alpine driver Esteban Ocon.

Marko's revelation came to light when Austrian news outlet oe24 discussed Formula 1 legend Gerhard Berger's recent statement, asserting that Verstappen is even better than the iconic Ayrton Senna.

"At first, he didn't share my enthusiasm for Max," said Marko.

"When I first made that comparison, he said, 'That's enough now!'."

Max Verstappen has now equalled F1 great Ayrton Senna's world title (3)

Ayrton Senna (left) with his former F1 team-mate and rival Gerhard Berger

Overlooked talent

Marko also disclosed that Wolff's perspective on Verstappen was far from enthusiastic in the early days.

"Mr Wolff also commented at the time that the talent was not apparent," recalled the 80-year-old.

"And [as a manager], he took on Ocon."

Esetban Ocon operated as a Mercedes reserve driver after being replaced by Lance Stroll at Racing Point

