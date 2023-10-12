F1 team reveal amazing race suits for US Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Haas have shown off their new race suits ahead of the United States Grand Prix later this month, with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen heading to Austin in style.

With it being the team's home race, Haas have pulled out all the stops, releasing an American-inspired outfit for their drivers.

Nico and Kevin will be looking the part in Austin 😮‍💨🇺🇸#HaasF1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/vNj5TPCoJm — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 12, 2023

It includes a switch from the white suits the drivers have been wearing in 2023 to a more navy blue colour that blends nicely with the red of the team logo.

Haas have opted to change their white race suits that they have been using all season

A stars and stripes theme can also be spotted on the new outfits, drawing inspiration from the American flag.

Haas looking for inspiration

Haas' 2023 season needs a bit of a lift with the team sat down in ninth in the constructors' championship after picking up just 12 points from the first 17 races of the season.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg will be hoping that they can provide that at the Circuit of the Americas in front of their home fans.

The popularity of the sport in the US is growing hugely, and the fact that there are three races in the country on the 2023 calendar is evidence of that.

Earlier in the day, the team teased their new design on X, formerly known as Twitter, with pictures of other special race suits they have had at Austin in the past.

We like our special suits when we’re racing in the States, don’t we? 😉🇺🇸#HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/WxVph0VHq6 — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) October 11, 2023

