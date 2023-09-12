Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 12 September 2023 14:57

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has pinned Formula 1's popularity decline in Germany on those in the country that are not willing to pay to access channels in order to watch the sport.

F1's dwindling interest in Germany has been a much-talked about topic both within the paddock and the wider motorsport community in general.

Nico Hulkenberg, the only German driver on the 2023 grid, has even suggested that climate change is at the root cause of the issue.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances

Yet his team principal has revealed another reason as to why those in Germany are turning away from F1, suggesting that pay-to-view TV could be at fault.

“Now we have to see to it that we get a fan base in Germany like the Dutch," the Italian told Motorsport-Magazin.

“They have a lot of young people watching Formula 1, also in America, the whole world. It’s only in Germany that we’re having a hard time, which is a shame, because Germany has always been a Formula 1 country.”

“I do contribute to it! I bring the driver [Hulkenberg],” he added. “A race would be nice, though. But you have to talk to German industry and politics about that, not me.

“The people who don’t want to pay for Sky are the problem. I would put it this way: it is certainly a problem, because the German viewer is not used to paying for television."

Steiner: F1 has to be attractive

Nico Hulkenberg (L), F1's only German driver, alongside Haas team principal Guenther Steiner (R)

“Several factors come together," he said. "One is that Germany is not a country where pay TV is in demand, because the content from free TV in Germany is very good, I must say.

“That’s why [people say] 'Why should I pay when the free stuff I get is also good?' Then comes the content and then, logically, people also have to say I want to watch that and I’ll also spend money on it.

“But when you sell something, you have to make sure that it is attractive enough for people to pay money for it. You have to look at that, too. There are several things. But I definitely don’t want to say it’s bad.

“I think it’s a mix where you have to find the magic somewhere so that it works. And I would say that you have to motivate young people to do it, because they are more inclined to pay for something that is good.”

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1