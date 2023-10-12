Red Bull set for Perez sit-down as Hamilton reveals retirement plans and Sargeant update issued – GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Red Bull set for Perez sit-down as Hamilton reveals retirement plans and Sargeant update issued – GPFans F1 Recap
Christian Horner has said that Red Bull 'need to sit down' with Sergio Perez after the Mexican endured a difficult weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton outlines F1 retirement plans and makes childhood revelation
Lewis Hamilton has shed some light on his plans for Formula 1 retirement in a revealing television interview.
➡️ READ MORE
Vowles issues major update on Sargeant's F1 future
Williams team principal James Vowles has said that no decision will be made on Logan Sargeant's future until the end of the season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 stars band together in condemning 'JOKE' rules imposed at Qatar Grand Prix
Discontent is brewing among F1 drivers regarding track limits and penalties.
➡️ READ MORE
Rosberg ranks Verstappen in his top five drivers of ALL-TIME
Nico Rosberg has stated that Max Verstappen should be considered among the top five drivers of all-time within Formula 1.
➡️ READ MORE