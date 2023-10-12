Red Bull set for Perez sit-down as Hamilton reveals retirement plans and Sargeant update issued – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 12 October 2023 00:27

Christian Horner has said that Red Bull 'need to sit down' with Sergio Perez after the Mexican endured a difficult weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton outlines F1 retirement plans and makes childhood revelation

Lewis Hamilton has shed some light on his plans for Formula 1 retirement in a revealing television interview.

Vowles issues major update on Sargeant's F1 future

Williams team principal James Vowles has said that no decision will be made on Logan Sargeant's future until the end of the season.

F1 stars band together in condemning 'JOKE' rules imposed at Qatar Grand Prix

Discontent is brewing among F1 drivers regarding track limits and penalties.

Rosberg ranks Verstappen in his top five drivers of ALL-TIME

Nico Rosberg has stated that Max Verstappen should be considered among the top five drivers of all-time within Formula 1.

