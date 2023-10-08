Cal Gaunt

Sunday 8 October 2023 23:27

Max Verstappen won his third consecutive F1 world title in the Qatar Sprint on Saturday, as McLaren continued their mid-season revival with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris on Sunday's podium.

The Dutchman was effectively handed the title when his team-mate and closest championship rival Sergio Perez crashed out on lap 12 in the Sprint.

Elsewhere, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton missed an opportunity to gain on second-placed Perez in the standings after colliding with team-mate George Russell at the first corner of the Qatar Grand Prix.

McLaren's red-hot duo of Piastri and Norris helped close the gap on Aston Martin even further in the constructors' championship at Losail. They're now just 11 points behind their Silverstone-based rivals.

READ MORE: Verstappen names Qatar GP in top five of his career after 'TOUGH' admission

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 433 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 224

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 194

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 183

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 153

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 145

7. Lando Norris | McLaren | 136

8. George Russell | Mercedes | 132

9. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 83

10. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47

11. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 46

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 44

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 23

14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 10

15. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 6

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

19. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

20. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

21. Nyck De Vries | AlphaTauri | 0

22. Daniel Ricciardo | AlphaTauri | 0



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Qatar Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 657

2. Mercedes | 326

3. Ferrari | 298

4. Aston Martin | 230

5. McLaren | 219

6. Alpine | 90

7. Williams | 23

8. Alfa Romeo | 15

9. Haas | 12

10. AlphaTauri | 5

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group